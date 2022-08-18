Home States Kerala

Kerala moves review plea against SC’s eco sensitive zone order

The review petition, filed by chief secretary V P Joy, said certain facts peculiar to the state have not been brought to the court’s attention.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has moved a review petition in the Supreme Court against the latter’s earlier order making one-kilometre eco sensitive zone mandatory around protected forests. In its petition, the state government pointed out that strictly implementing the order will affect the lives and livelihood of people living near wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

The review petition, filed by chief secretary V P Joy, said certain facts peculiar to the state have not been brought to the court’s attention. “If the ESZ is uniformly fixed as 1km from the boundaries of protected areas in Kerala, the state will face insurmountable difficulties in implementing the same,” the petition pointed out.

A slew of aspects specific to Kerala like the population density were pointed out as the reason for seeking a review of the earlier SC verdict. The petition further said there are many small and big townships falling in the one-km radius around protected areas and wildlife sanctuaries.

The state government said the SC order mandating 1km ESZ has created insecurity among people in places like Wayanad, Idukki, Munnar and Neyyar. If implemented as such, the order could affect tribal settlements too, the review petition added. In its June 2022 order, the SC had mandated a minimum one-kilometre ESZ around protected forests. The SC also banned permanent structures in the eco sensitive zones.

