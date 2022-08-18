Pension a constitutional right: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that pension, if not a fundamental right, is definitely a constitutional right and a retired employee cannot be deprived of this right. Justice V G Arun issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by retired employees and existing employees of Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) seeking to implement the pension scheme.

Kaleeswaram Raj, counsel for the retired employees, contended that as per the conditions in the government order and Regulation 8(3) of the Pension Regulations, 2014, the society is bound to discharge full pension to the petitioners by utilising the fund/profit obtained by the society. The disbursement of pensions to retired employees is a social security measure and a reward for their blemishless service. Further, the right to receive a pension is a fundamental right and the pension has even been recognised as property under Article 300A of the Constitution of India.

The counsel for the society submitted that a full pension can be paid only if the contribution already made is refunded by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation or the huge amounts due from the government for the works executed by the society are paid at the earliest.

The court pointed out that going by the regulations, an employee will become entitled to the pension from the next day of his/her retirement. There is no provision enabling the employer to pay any amount lesser than what is legitimately due to the pensioner.

Justice Arun said, “I have no doubt that, having formulated the pension regulations and having stopped payment of contribution to the EPF pension fund, the society cannot wriggle out of its responsibility by pleading paucity of funds. It is for the society to generate the required funds, either from its profit or revenue. The dispute with the EPF Organisation and the delay in receiving back the EPF contribution is not acceptable as an excuse for non-payment of eligible pension to the retired employees.”

The court declared that the employees, who had superannuated/retired before December 24, 2019, are declared to be entitled to pension in accordance with the Pension Regulations of 2014. They shall be paid full pension with effect from October 1, 2022. The employees in service as of December 24, 2019, like the petitioners, shall be governed by the EPF Pension Scheme, as provided in the government order in 2019 or the National Pension Scheme, as the case may be.

