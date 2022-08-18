Home States Kerala

Synod seeks compensation for Kuttanad farmers

It must not be forgotten that farmers suffering such recurrent losses are facing financial ruin.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second session of the ongoing 30th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad issued a statement on Wednesday urging the government to take urgent measures to compensate the farmers of Kuttanad who have lost their crops to heavy rain and flooding.  “Sustained mitigation efforts are required to prevent these recurring disasters from ruining the farming sector.

“Rivers, streams and lakes need to be dredged so that water can flow freely,” said the statement. “Around 750 acres of paddy cultivation have been lost due to this year’s rain. It must not be forgotten that farmers suffering such recurrent losses are facing financial ruin. Efforts to strengthen bunds, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission’s ‘Kuttanad Project’, are yet to be completed and the government should take immediate measures for this.

The government should take measures to help the farmers and also attract the newer generation to farming,” said the statement. Representatives of various laity organisations of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have decided to hand over a memorandum to the Synod regarding the unification of the Holy Mass in the Church.

