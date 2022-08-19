Home States Kerala

Kannur University to move Kerala HC against Guv Khan’s stay order on Priya Varghese

As per the decision taken at the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran will file a petition against the governor in the HC on Friday.

Published: 19th August 2022

Priya Varghese

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University will approach the High Court against the order issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, staying the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as associate professor in the Malayalam department. The decision was taken in a special meeting of the Syndicate on Thursday.

It is learnt that the VC has received a legal advice that the stay would not stand in a court as the governor had violated the procedures to be followed while issuing the order. “The governor should have served a show cause notice before issuing the stay order. In this case, the show cause notice and the stay order were issued on the same day,” said Gopinath Raveendran.

The governor had served the show cause notices on the VC and members of the interview board and Syndicate. “The governor does not have the power to cancel the decision taken by the Syndicate as per the rules and regulations of Kannur University. I shall give an explanation to the show cause notice on Friday”, the Vice-Chancellor told reporters after the Syndicate meeting.

Culmination of political drama: Priya Varghese

A day after the governor stayed her appointment as a Malayalam associate professor in the Kannur University, Priya Varghese said the stay order is the culmination of a political drama staged in connection with her appointment.

She said so on Thursday in her third Facebook post since a controversy broke out after the Save University Campaign Committee revealed via RTI documents that her research score was inferior compared to other applicants.

“The political drama began when my name was included in the shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for the post of associate professor. A senate member belonging to the Congress filed a complaint against me to the vice-chancellor, and KSU and Congress workers blockaded the vice-chancellor’s house,” Priya posted.  She said she had received a threatening call from the media too. “I attended the interview overcoming such hurdles,” she wrote. Citing UGC norms, Priya pointed out that she has the teaching experience required to be considered for the post.

