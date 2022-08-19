Priya Varghese’s appointment a case of nepotism: Guv Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after staying the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minster’s private secretary KK Ragesh, as associate professor in Kannur University, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters in Delhi that the action was taken as it appeared prima facie to be a case of favouritism and nepotism. Asked about Priya’s charge that the action taken by the governor was part of a ‘political drama’, Khan said a person who is not qualified to be appointed to the post of associate professor was selected because she is the spouse of the chief minister’s private secretary. “This is political. There is absolutely no doubt about it,” Khan said. To CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s allegation that the Raj Bhavan was part of an RSS conspiracy to sabotage the state government, the governor said the CPM leader was entitled to his opinion.