Civic Chandran case: Court remarks encroachment on individual freedom, says CPM

The Kozhikode Sessions Court had inexplicably cited provocative dressing by the complainant woman, thereby drawing widespread flak from across all sections of society.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership too has joined the growing chorus of opposition from across society against the misogynistic remarks in the court order granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran. “The order raises a lot of concerns. The court remarks on the dress worn by the complainant amount to encroachment on individual freedom guaranteed by Section 21 of the Constitution,” observed the CPM secretariat.

In a statement issued here, the party secretariat said courts have the right to evaluate issues that come before them and issue orders accordingly. “However the remarks made by the court on the complainant’s way of dressing clash drastically with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. It is also against the SC directive that court proceedings in such cases should not cause any sort of mental hardship to the survivor,” said the CPM leadership.

It further pointed out that such remarks were made at a time when the Supreme Court had made it clear that even during hearing, the counsel for the accused, should not ask questions or make remarks that amount to humiliating the survivor. The Kozhikode Sessions Court had inexplicably cited provocative dressing by the complainant woman, thereby drawing widespread flak from across all sections of society.

