Desecrating Bapu pic: Rahul Gandhi’s PA, office staff held

KALPETTA: In a major embarrassment for the Congress, four of its workers, including the personal assistant of Rahul Gandhi, were arrested on Friday for desecrating the picture of Mahatma Gandhi kept in the Wayanad MP’s office. The arrested persons are Rahul’s PA K R Ratheesh Kumar, office staff members V Naushad and S R Rahul, besides K A Mujeeb. All of them were released on bail. A photograph of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture lying on the floor — taken after SFI’s violent protest at Rahul’s office on June 24 — had set off a political blame game.

Cong MLAs flay arrest, CPM takes potshots

Congress workers were booked under Sections 427 and 153 of the IPC. Wayanad SP’s report on the attack on Rahul’s office had said SFI workers didn’t vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on the wall. The police photographer’s statement and photographs taken immediately after the protest were the main evidence in the probe. The police photographer had told officers that the picture was found intact after the SFI march ended, and was seen damaged at 4.30pm long after SFI workers left the scene.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs T Siddique and I C Balakrishnan, Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar and Wayanad district Congress committee chief N D Appachan staged a sit-in in front of the Kalpetta DySP office against the arrest of party workers.

Taking potshots at the Congress following the arrest, the CPM asked whether the party was ready to take action against the workers. “Or will their national leader Rahul Gandhi himself take action?” asked P Gagarin, CPM Wayanad district secretary.

