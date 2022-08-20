Home States Kerala

K-Rail survey stopped, govt tells Kerala HC

The government made the submission when the petitions against the SilverLine project came up for hearing.

Published: 20th August 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the social impact assessment for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project has been stopped and unless a new notification is issued, no steps in this regard will be taken forward.

The government made the submission when the petitions against the SilverLine project came up for hearing. Justice Devan Ramachandran said that obviously nothing virtually remains in the writ petitions until a new notification is issued by the state government.

However, the court adjourned the case to August 26. The stand of the Central government and Railway Board remains unchanged and neither the detailed project report nor permission for conducting SIA has been approved or granted till date, Centre’s counsel submitted.

