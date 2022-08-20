Home States Kerala

National Photography Contest: Special jury award for TNIE lensman TP Sooraj

Published: 20th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 02:43 PM

Special jury award for TNIE lensman TP Sooraj

The award-winning photograph: A vendor returning home with his cart in heavy rain at Mananchira road in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The New Indian Express chief photographer T P Sooraj bagged the Special Jury Award in the National Photography Contest conducted this year by the Central Organisation of Camera Artists on the occasion of World Photography Day.

The contest, with the theme, ‘The story told by rain’ was organised in memory of photographer Victor George, who died in a landslide in 2001.

Sibi Vellarikund was adjudged the best photographer, while Melton Antony and Sreejith Nellai bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

The jury comprised senior photographers P Mustafa, Mohan Kizhakkumpuram, and Jones Mathew.

