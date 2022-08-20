Panathura residents live in fear as waves threaten to snatch livelihood

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The waves came crashing over the sea walls at Panathura, located 11 km north of Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, on an evening on May 14, 2021 made the residents jittery over the controversial project. For them the sea wall behind their houses offered a sense of security even when it has sunk in the sand considerably in the last 25 years. They also believed that the headland at Kovalam would minimise any impact of the port project and Panathura located further north would be safer. All of this changed that evening.

The wave-topping destroyed the house of Radha Rajeshwari, who was living in a concrete building near the Subhramanya Swami Temple, and changed her life along with that of many others in the area.

“I did not get time to salvage. We moved to a government school at Vazhamuttom for shelter.

Even during the Ockhi cyclone we did not have this kind of a situation,” says Radha as she recollected the incident. The situation has become only worse since then just like my refugee condition, she says. The water keeps breaching the sea wall, and litters the boulders all around causing damage to humans and houses. When the water returns to the sea it further destabilises the sea wall.

The residents living in the narrow strip of land at the northern end of Panathura are sandwiched between the sea walls and the Parvathy Puthanar river. They spoke of their daily struggles in the region which gave them enough resources to make a living.

“We used to survive on sea and coir. Now we do not have any beach to carry out shore seine as it was eaten away by the sea and the wall. Our fishing nets are getting destroyed at the storage yard at Kovalam. Now the government has stopped us from seasoning coconut husk in the river, which is part of the proposed National Waterway, in the last four years,” said R Narayanan, an octogenarian. People like him used to depend on the shore seine as it was difficult to venture into sea for fishing.

But then they had a wide beach, so wide that the police set up a camp to quell the riots in the area in 1960s. V K Madhavan Natarajan, another fisherman, said the high waves capable of hurling sea wall boulders was not seen in recent time even when the area has witnessed sea erosion over several years. The Hindu-dominated Panathura has not joined the stir led by the Latin Church yet. But they also wanted to know why their lives have become too difficult in recent years.

The answers the people of Panathura are seeking have similarities with the answers sought by the environmental scientists. One of the demands of the protestors is also to conduct a comprehensive study including the concerns of the people on the coast.

Vicar-General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Eugine H Pereira, speaks to the media after the ministerial-level talks on the protests against Vizhinjam port project and coastal issues on Friday | B P Deepu

The periodic study reports of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and L&T IEL for the Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Ltd do not sufficiently explain coastal phenomena that make everyday life miserable for the residents. Both studies have more or less concluded that there was minimal variation on shoreline, beach morphology and water quality compared to the previous years and that the port construction has not caused any unnatural changes to these parameters in the vicinity of the port. K V Thomas, former scientist and group head at National Centre for Earth Science Studies, who conducted extensive studies in the area, picked out the shortcomings in the existing studies.

“The beach erosion is not part of the NIOT study. They treat the sea wall or high tide line as the shoreline for conducting analysis. If they see it from an imager they see the line intact even when the waves coming over the sea wall have destroyed a number of houses. The satellite image resolution doesn’t recognise changes in 5-10 m changes. But on the ground there would be at least two houses destroyed. They have limitations of their field knowledge, but people living here have no such limitations,” said Thomas.

The phenomenon described by the residents could be defined in terms of scientific terms such as wave-topping, closure depth etc. He refused to accept that all the phenomenon was caused due to climate change. “Sea erosion is mainly due to man-made activities, including seawalls and groynes. I will not say the situation is solely due to the port project. The structure that is coming up is larger than the Vizhinjam- Kovalam headland, also large quantities of sea sand is being removed from the location. The sea erosion and destruction are not due to the activities of natives. We are answerable to their concerns, explained in a scientific manner,” said Thomas.

