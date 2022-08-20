Shot in the arm for resorts in Bekal as government approves lease waiver

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to resorts operating in and around Bekal, the famed tourist destination in Kasaragod, the government has approved the proposal of the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) to waive off the lease of 11 properties for a period of 10 months when the facilities remained shut during the past two years on account of the Covid-induced lockdown.

The resorts will get a combined lease waiver of Rs 3.15 crore including GST. Earlier, tourism facilities under various District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) had received waivers from the government on account of the days they were closed due to the lockdown.

Bekal Fort Beach Park leased out by Pallikara Service Cooperative Bank has received the highest waiver of Rs 83.26 lakh followed by Lalit Resorts & Spa (Rs 81.50 lakh) and an under-construction property of Globlink Hotels and Entertainments Pvt Ltd Rs (Rs 49.38 lakh). The government decision has benefited state-owned KTDC as well which received a waiver of Rs 4.88 lakh.

According to BRDC managing director Shijin Parambath, the waiver has been provided following a representation by tourism entrepreneurs. “This investor-friendly decision will act as a confidence-booster not only for the resorts that are currently functioning in Bekal but also the projects in the pipeline,” Shijin told TNIE.

Besides the 10-month lockdown period in 2020 and 2021, the resorts had demanded a waiver of the lease for another 62 days. However, this demand could not be considered as these were localised restrictions and not district or state-wide lockdown, a source said.

The corporation provides support and assistance to almost all the new ventures happening in and around Bekal. “Approvals for the facilities are given after observing specific parameters such as the carrying capacity of the region, sustainable limits, architectural guidelines, environmental safeguards and coastal regulations,” Shijin said. Bekal has been able to draw a large number of tourists thanks to resorts run by leading hotel groups such as Taj and Lalit.

Lease of life

Lease waiver of `3.15 crore for 11 resorts situated in and around Bekal

Waiver for 10-month period when facilities remained shut owing to lockdown

Highest waivers for Bekal Fort Beach Park, Lalit Resorts & an upcoming project

Waiver is part of a confidence-boosting gesture for existing and upcoming projects

