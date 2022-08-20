Three customs officials at Karipur airport suspended

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The customs department has suspended three officers at Kozhikode airport for allegedly helping gold smugglers this month. Recently, a customs superintendent at the airport was held for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of 320g of gold. Several organisations believe that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Those who ought to work against gold smuggling are facilitating the same and it is a dangerous trend,” said organisations in Malabar. Last week, a customs superintendent and a junior customs officer at the airport were suspended for not following the department’s guidelines while inspecting a gold carrier at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kochi, is likely to investigate the case in which customs superintendent Muniappan P was held for helping carriers smuggle in 320g of gold through the airport.

