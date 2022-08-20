Vizhinjam project: Coastal discontent grows

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal community led by the Latin Church has put up a strong protest against Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport by Adani Ports, on the seventh year of its construction.The centre of protest is a makeshift tent erected in front of the port’s main gate at Mullur.

The venue is getting more attention from visitors across the state and the tone of protests changes according to the type of visitors. From prayer songs and poems on nature to more revolutionary sloganeering such as Inquilab and Azadi do not disturb the activities of women, children, priests and nuns who have arrived there. They are from different laities under the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram and have taken turns to organise the direct protest that started from August 16.

Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J Netto, leads the protest from the front as he ensures considerable presence at the tent every day. He was born in the coastal village of Puthiyathura located 7 km away from the protest site. He has given instructions to the priests to avoid skirmishes with police. But youths found the barricades erected by police to prevent them from entering the site was too much of a provocation. They took it off on the third day of the protest and on Friday, the fourth day, forced their way to the construction site.

For them the protest is a serious issue as their lives hinge on its success. The Archbishop was more direct in his criticism against the project. “The project was built on a lie that the place would be developed into a natural port. But we have realised the construction activities have started threatening our lives and we may be wiped out from here soon. Even if we do not succeed, our struggle will be part of history,” he told TNIE on the reason for starting a larger protest many years after the project was started.

“The project is going to be a huge liability for the government. But it is not true that the Church was against development. Do not forget that Bishop Peter Bernard Pereira helped the development of ISRO in the state by giving away our church and cemetery at Thumba in 1962,” he added quickly.

Even when the church agreed to the talks with the government, the Archbishop was sceptical of the overtures. “There has been no concrete and sustained action from the government. Over 300 families who lost their homes are still languishing at the FCI godown in Valiyathura,” he said.

The church did not get enough support for the protest in the beginning though some concerns were raised when the project was started. But the death of three fishermen in Vizhinjam in 2021 turned the tide. “It was the first such accident in the history of Vizhinjam harbour, though we have witnessed regular accidents in Muthalapozhi harbour.

Earlier people who refused to heed to us because they have not experienced the adverse effect, started to rethink,” said A J Vijayan, founder secretary of the National Fishworkers Forum and a former researcher with the International Ocean Institute. According to him the protest was planned at the community level centred around churches for several months. He said the decision to start the open protest came as it became clear that the works of breakwater at deep areas was starting and it would have a huge impact.

As per the port record only 1.8 km of the 3.1 km stretch has been completed yet. They also admit that the shortage of boulders and inclement weather have stalled the progress. It has already missed the deadline for commissioning on December 3, 2019. The government has denied an extension of five years and set the deadline to June 2023. One of the major demands of the protestors is to stop the work and conduct a study by including people from the region.

“The study commissioned by Adani Group says everything is alright which is against what we see in plain sight. We want the work to be stopped because it aggravates the impact and puts more burden on the government. It is not a viable project to begin with,” said Vijayan who was a petitioner against the project at National Green Tribunal.

A spokesperson of the Adani Group said the firm was open to all kinds of study. “We have been conducting studies using scientific agencies on the environmental impact, as per the directions of the NGT. The studies did not find that the project was causing sea erosion in any of these places. Besides, it is well documented that sea erosions have been happening in far off places such as Sanghumughom and Valiyathura even before the project was conceived,” he said.

Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil had informed the assembly that the government spent `1,553 crore in the project. The government gave breakwater work to Adani Group as deposit work and it has to pay for the work done by the group.

The ports minister, Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman and Transport Minister Antony Raju, who is leading the discussion with the protestors, are against the idea of stopping the construction activities and have turned their focus on rehabilitation aspects to assuage the protestors.

