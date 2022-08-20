Vizhinjam stir on, as consensus eludes govt-archdiocese talks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest by the fishers community in front of the Vizhinjam seaport will continue, the Latin Archdiocese said on Friday after talks with the government did not reach a consensus. Discussions are planned with CM Pinarayi Vijayan next week.

Eugine H Pereira, Vicar General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, told reporters that though the government was sympathetic to their seven-point demands and even accepted a few, the protests would continue until all the concerns raised by the fishermen are addressed.

The Archdiocese is spearheading the protests. Eugine said Transport Minister Antony Raju agreed to shift families living in relief camps at Valiyathura to rented houses before Onam and to also consider a permanent and time-bound solution to their accommodation woes.

“However, no immediate solution could be found for our demands to stop the port project for conducting scientific studies, giving minimum wage to fishermen who are unable to work due to warnings of adverse weather, providing Tamil Nadu-model kerosene subsidy to operate boats, carry out dredging at Muthalapozhi harbour and the others,” Eugine said.

‘Rehabilitation cost may go up’

The pending demands will be considered after discussions with the CM next week, the vicar-general said. He said the transport minister was considerate to their demands during the talks. He said the money required for rehabilitation will increase if the government goes ahead with the project. “The project will destroy the Western Ghats, the state’s coast and Thiruvananthapuram,” he said. Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, who was part of the discussion, said the protestors were informed that issues falling under the state’s purview will be addressed as soon as possible.

Deadlock continues

Govt agrees to shift families living in camps at Valiyathura before Onam

No consensus on kerosene subsidy and minimum wage to fishers affected by weather warnings or halting port project for study

Talks with CM planned next week

