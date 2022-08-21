Home States Kerala

Cop held with MDMA in Idukki, suspended

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo at Thodupuzha excise range office.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shamnaz Shaji and M J Shanavas

Shamnaz Shaji and M J Shanavas

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Excise officials on Saturday arrested two persons including a civil police officer with 3.6 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, and 20 grams of ganja from Muthalakodam near Thodupuzha in Idukki district. The policeman, M J Shanavas, 32, a resident of Thodupuzha, is attached to the AR Camp in Idukki. The team also arrested Shamnaz Shaji, 32, of Kalumari Kara in Thodupuzha, who had come to meet the policeman.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo at Thodupuzha excise range office. They were produced before the NDPS special court in Thodupuzha and remanded in judicial custody. A team led by Thodupuzha excise inspector Dileep found MDMA and ganja in the car parked suspiciously near a paddy field at Muthalakodam .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA Idukki
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp