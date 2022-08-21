Cop held with MDMA in Idukki, suspended

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Excise officials on Saturday arrested two persons including a civil police officer with 3.6 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, and 20 grams of ganja from Muthalakodam near Thodupuzha in Idukki district. The policeman, M J Shanavas, 32, a resident of Thodupuzha, is attached to the AR Camp in Idukki. The team also arrested Shamnaz Shaji, 32, of Kalumari Kara in Thodupuzha, who had come to meet the policeman.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo at Thodupuzha excise range office. They were produced before the NDPS special court in Thodupuzha and remanded in judicial custody. A team led by Thodupuzha excise inspector Dileep found MDMA and ganja in the car parked suspiciously near a paddy field at Muthalakodam .

