Hope Guv Khan will act as per Constitution: MB Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker MB Rajesh exuded confidence that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would discharge his duties as per the constitutional provisions and said both the governor and speaker are supposed to be working as per the Constitution. The speaker was talking to reporters ahead of the special assembly session that will be convened from Monday primarily to enact laws replacing the ordinances the government had issued earlier.

Taking a safer stand, the speaker reserved his comments about the feud between the governor and the state government. “It was during the pandemic the state had to come up with several ordinances. There are certain states in the country that convene the legislative assembly only for 21 days a year. But here in Kerala, we have ensured that each session is convened for 21 days,” said Rajesh.

The 15th assembly’s sixth session will begin on Monday for 10 days until September 2. The speaker recalled that in the previous session which concluded on July 21, it was decided to hold a special session during October-November. However, it was advanced because 11 ordinances had lapsed on August 8 after the governor refused to give his assent for their re-promulgation.

