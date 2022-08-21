Rerouting minister P Rajeeve: Suspended cops reinstated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two police personnel deployed on escort duty of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who were suspended for taking the minister through a different route other than what was prescribed by the minister’s office, have been reinstated in service.

The suspension was revoked by City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar on the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Grade Sub Inspector S S Sabu Rajan and senior civil police officer Sunil N G were suspended on August 12 after the minister’s office expressed displeasure at being rerouted along a different path while he was en route to Ernakulam from Neyyattinkara. The staff of the minister’s office reported the matter to the police control room resulting in the commissioner suspending the officers.

Based on the roadmap prepared by the minister’s office, the minister’s vehicle was to enter the bypass road along the Karamana-Killipalam-Attakulangara-Enchakkal route. However, the cops on escort duty took a detour and travelled via the Thampanoor-Bakery Junction-Chackai route to reach the bypass.

After the issue became controversial, the minister’s office came up with an explanation stating that Rajeeve did not seek action against the police personnel concerned. The suspension order was issued after the minister’s gunman Sabu lodged a complaint.

