27-year-old Kerala woman hacked to death by husband

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A young woman who was hacked by her husband died while under treatment at a private hospital here on Sunday. A N Hashitha, 27, a resident of Thalikkulam, was hacked by Asif on Saturday night. The couple has three children, including a 20-day-old baby.

The incident happened when Asif along with his mother and her sister visited Hashitha’s home on Saturday to invite her family for a wedding. When they were about to leave, Asif suddenly closed the main door of the house and hacked Hashitha using a knife he had kept in his bag. Hashitha suffered severe injuries on her right hand and her father Nooruddein, 57, too, got injured. He is still under treatment.

Asif, who was working with a private firm in the Gulf, had returned two months ago. It is alleged that the couple had marital problems and Asif used to harass Hashitha. The Valappad police registered a case while Asif went into hiding after the incident. An official said a search was on for Asif since Saturday night. The motive behind the crime is unknown, said the official.

