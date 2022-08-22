Home States Kerala

Congress MLA writes to speaker demanding action against MLA K T Jaleel over 'Azad Kashmir' remarks

In a Facebook post on August 12, Jaleel had termed Jammu and Kashmir as “India-controlled Kashmir” and PoK as “Azad Kashmir”

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala MLA K T Jaleel (Facebook Photo) (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Sunday wrote to assembly Speaker M B Rajesh demanding action against MLA K T Jaleel over his “Azad Kashmir” remarks. 
Citing a violation of the legislator’s code of conduct, Kuzhalnadan alleged that Jaleel’s comments brought shame and disgrace to the legislative assembly and its committee and also to the public. 

In a Facebook post on August 12, Jaleel had termed Jammu and Kashmir as “India-controlled Kashmir” and PoK as “Azad Kashmir”. He posted the remarks during his trip to Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the legislative assembly committee. Jaleel later withdrew the FB post after it triggered a controversy. Kuzhalnadan alleged that though Jaleel had come out with an explanation a day after he posted the comments, he did not bother to tender an apology.

 “This shows the seriousness of the issue. He has acted against rules 27 and 49 of the legislator’s code of conduct. Hence, action should be taken against him,” said Kuzhalnadan in his complaint.

