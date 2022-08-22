Kerala: Strong proof against retired SI’s role in healer death, says Nilambur police inspector

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Nilambur police have said that they have collected enough evidence to prove the involvement of retired sub-inspector S Sundharan in the case pertaining to the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Sharif.

The police, which had taken the retired SI into custody for five days, completed the evidence collection on Saturday and sent him back into judicial custody on Sunday. Nilambur police inspector Vishnu P said the retired SI helped Shaibin Ashraf, the main accused, in the crime. “We took the retired officer to the houses of Shaibin in Nilambur and Wayanad as part of the investigation,” said Vishnu.

