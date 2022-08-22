LDF retains Mattannur Municipality, UDF doubles its seats

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As expected, LDF has retained Mattannur Municipality in Kerala's Kannur district with a clear margin of 21 seats against 14 by the Congress-led UDF. 

Though UDF got defeated again, this time it has shown its strength by doubling the seats to 14. They had won only 7 seats during the last election. BJP couldn’t open its account this time too. During the last election, LDF’s margin of victory was 28-7.

The election was held on Saturday which saw  84.61% of votes being polled. During the last election held in 2017, the polling numbers stood at 82.91 %. Counting was held at Mattannur HSS on Monday from 10 am and the result was announced around 11.30 am.  

