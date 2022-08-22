Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple closes, marking end of five-day monthly pooja for Malayalam month of Chingam

As part of kalabhabhishekam ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 9 am. 

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The Sabarimala temple here was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. Kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam were the special rituals performed on the concluding day. 

As part of kalabhabhishekam ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 9 am. The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. 

In connection with padi pooja, the thantri performed special pooja at all 18 Holy Steps after lighting traditional lamps and decorating the steps with flowers. The temple was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and harivarasanam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Chingam Kerala
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp