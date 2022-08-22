Sabarimala temple closes, marking end of five-day monthly pooja for Malayalam month of Chingam

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple here was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. Kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam were the special rituals performed on the concluding day.

As part of kalabhabhishekam ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 9 am. The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil.

In connection with padi pooja, the thantri performed special pooja at all 18 Holy Steps after lighting traditional lamps and decorating the steps with flowers. The temple was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.

