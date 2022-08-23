Azad Kashmir remarks: Kerala court orders probe against former minister KT Jaleel

By PTI

THIRUVALLA: A court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against former Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel for his recent controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The directive of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla came on a plea filed by RSS Pathanamthitta district leader Arun Mohan seeking legal action against Jaleel for his alleged "anti-national remarks".

The court has directed the SHO Keezhvaipur police station to register a case against Jaleel and investigate the matter, counsel for the petitioner, V Jinachandran, told PTI.

In his Facebook post during his visit to the valley on August 12, the Kerala MLA had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

Jaleel, who was a Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, had said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

He later withdrew his controversial Facebook post.

Several people, especially BJP leaders, had come out against his post.

