Don’t make appointments from existing list: Kerala HC to Kannur varsity

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed Kannur University not to make appointment from the provisional rank list prepared for selecting associate professor in the Malayalam department. Priya Varghese, wife of K K Ragesh, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the first rank holder in the list.

“Since the petitioner asserts that Priya Varghese is not eligible to be appointed as an associate professor as per the Statutes of Kannur University and the applicable regulations of UGC, I deem it appropriate to order that, until the next posting date, no appointments be made from the rank list, particularly because it is a ‘provisional’ one,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran. The court posted the petition to August 31 for further hearing.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Joseph Skariah, assistant professor in the department of Malayalam at St Berchmans College, Changanassery, who came second in the rank list, challenging the university’s decision to appoint Priya Varghese.

The court also recorded the submission of I V Pramod, counsel for the university, that no appointment had been made from the rank list as some proceedings were pending before the Chancellor. It also suo motu impleaded the chairman, UGC, New Delhi, as an additional respondent. Since the petitioner presents his case based on the applicable regulations of the UGC it is necessary to seek the view of the UGC regarding the veracity of the claims made by the petitioner.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the selection committee to rework the rank list after removing Priya Varghese from the list as she was ineligible to be appointed to the post. Merit was bypassed while undertaking the process of selection of candidates.

