From Malaysia, to woo more Malayali tourists

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, as a part of welcoming more tourists from India, especially Kerala, has relaxed a lot of rules, including the ones related to Covid testing. The Malaysian government has also waived 23 parameters in visa application, which can now be done online. The board is also coming up with a tailor-made package for Kerala.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Santhara J P said to visit Malaysia, all that a tourist needs is a fully vaccinated certificate. “A lot of importance is being given this time around to increase the number of tourists from Kerala. The idea is to increase not only outbound tourists from Kerala but also inbound tourists from Malaysia,” he said.

Steps are being taken to improve connectivity between Kochi and Malaysia, especially Melaka which has a lot in common when it comes to history, Santhara said. According to him, of the 7,35,000 tourists who arrived in India in 2019, 60% came in from South India. “Tamil Nadu topped the list with Kerala coming in second and Andhra third,” he said.

