Government vs Governor: Bill to clip chancellor’s wings to be tabled Wednesday in Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening up a new war front with the Governor, the Left government will table the bill that proposes to restrict his role in vice-chancellor appointment, in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The University Laws Amendment Bill-2022 is part of the government’s move to cull the powers of the Governor as chancellor of state’s varsities.

Making clear that they are in no mood to relent, the Left leadership took a political decision to go for an open confrontation with the Governor.

The bill proposes to increase the number of members in the search committee to choose the vice-chancellors in various universities, from three to five.

The earlier search committees comprised nominees of the Governor, the University Grants Commission and the university senate’s representative.

But now the enhanced committee will also see nominees of the state government and State Higher Education Council.

This will end the Governor’s discretion in the selection process as the names suggested by the majority of members will only reach him.

The Governor can only select the vice-chancellor from this list.

The bill also proposes to raise the retirement age of vice-chancellors from 60 to 65.

The contentious issue of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran’s reappointment is also expected to be regularised once the bill is passed in the assembly.

Earlier, the government had planned to present the new bill on Friday. But on Monday the business advisory committee of the Assembly decided to cut short the session.

Consequently, the house will not convene on August 25 and 26 and also on September 2. Hence it was decided to table the bill on Wednesday.

With the government and the Governor at loggerheads for quite some time over various issues, the latter had refused the demand to re-promulgate 11 ordinances approved by the cabinet.

