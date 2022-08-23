Home States Kerala

IAS officers reshuffled

Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa will hold the additional full charge of industries (cashew) department in addition to his existing charges.

Published: 23rd August 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has reshuffled the portfolios of some IAS officers. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh has been given full additional charge of taxes (excise) and printing and stationery departments, in addition to his existing charges. Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance) V Venu will hold the full additional charge of the information and public relations department, in addition to his existing charges.

Principal Secretary (Transport) K R Jyothilal has been transferred and posted as principal secretary of general administration department. He will hold the full additional charges of forest and wildlife and power departments.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa will hold the additional full charge of industries (cashew) department in addition to his existing charges.Principal Secretary (industries) Mohammed Hanish will hold the additional charge of Industries (coir) department in addition to his existing charges. Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar will additionally hold the charges of transport-related matters previously held by Jyothilal. Land Revenue Commissioner Biju K has been promoted to secretary rank, transferred and posted as ports secretary.

