Just 20 days’ experience: SUCC targets Priya Varghese again

In the order, the HC had said that experience would be considered only if it is acquired after obtaining the basic educational qualification prescribed for a post.

Priya Varghese

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Priya Varghese, whose appointment as associate professor in Kannur University was frozen by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently, had just 20 days of teaching experience when she applied for the post.

This is what Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) — the whistleblowers’ group whose revelations against the wife of chief minister’s private secretary K K Ragesh culmminated with the governor’s move — has claimed by citing a 2014 High Court judgment in a related case. The SUCC has approached the governor with a copy of the verdict.

In the order, the HC had said that experience would be considered only if it is acquired after obtaining the basic educational qualification prescribed for a post. The SUCC said Priya obtained her PhD in 2019, after which she was the student services director in Kannur University for two years from August 7, 2019 to June 15, 2021. On June 16, 2021, she re-entered teaching service in Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, but on July 7, 2021, she was appointed on deputation as assistant director in the State Institute of Languages, the SUCC said.

“Since both the posts in which she served on deputation were non-teaching posts, her actual teaching experience after obtaining PhD was only 20 days while applying for the post,” the SUCC said.

Priya’s name should be removed from list: SUCC
 It said four of the five other candidates shortlisted for interview had teaching experience ranging from eight to 13 years. “In the wake of the HC verdict, Priya’s name should be removed from the rank list prepared by the varsity,” the SUCC demanded while submitting a copy of the judgment to Raj Bhavan. TNIE tried to reach Priya for a response to SUCC’s claims, but she was unavailable for comments. As per UGC Regulat-ions, an applicant to associate professor post should have PhD and eight years of teaching experience.

NO APPOINTMENTS FROM EXISTING LIST, SAYS HC
The High Court on Monday directed Kannur University not to make appointment from the provisional rank list prepared for selecting associate professor in Malayalam department. Priya Varghese is the first rank holder in the list.

Bill to amend varsity laws to be tabled tomorrow
The government will table the bill, which proposes to restrict the governor’s role in vice-chancellor appointment, in the assembly on Wednesday. The University Laws Amendment Bill-2022 is part of the government’s move to cull the powers of the governor.

