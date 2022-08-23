Home States Kerala

Kerala Sahitya Akademi awardee, noted writer Venugopan Nair dies

His notable works include short story anthologies such as 'Garbhashreeman', 'Adisheshan', 'Mruthithaalam', 'Rekhayillatha Oral', 'Thiktham Theekshnam Thimiram', 'Bhoomiputhrante Vazhi'.

Published: 23rd August 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 11:31 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted writer SV Venugopan Nair died following a brief illness at a private hospital here in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 76.

Born on April 18, 1945, at Karode in Neyyatinkara taluk to P Sadashivan Thampi and JV Vishalakshi Amma, Venugopan completed his studies at Kulathoor High School and University College. He earned MA, MPhil and PhD degrees in Malayalam. 

He was a faculty at Scott Christian College, Nagercoil and also taught Malayalam in various colleges under the Nair Service Society (NSS) at Manjeri, Nilamel, Dhanuvachapuram, Ottappalam and Cherthala.

His notable works include short story anthologies such as 'Garbhashreeman', 'Adisheshan', 'Mruthithaalam', 'Rekhayillatha Oral', 'Thiktham Theekshnam Thimiram', 'Bhoomiputhrante Vazhi', 'Kathakalathisaadaram', 'Ente Paradaivangal' and 'Ottappalam'. 

The writer has won numerous awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Edassery award and Padmarajan Puraskaram. He is survived by wife Valsala and three children. The last rites will be held on Thursday.

