Palakkad: In politics over library’s administration, land, readers ultimate sufferers

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Politics over who would handle a library’s affairs has hit reading enthusiasts of Palakkad’s Thiruvazhiyode hard. The Malappuram Krishnankutty Memorial Public Library in Thiruvazhiyode has been at the centre of litigations since 1995 and has been lying locked since last week. At first, the issue was over who would handle its affairs. Then, it was over the ownership of its land. All of this, say those in the know, stems from the political affiliation of the people involved.

Thiruvazhiyode Sasidharan, the CPM area committee member, said, “In 1958-59, freedom fighter Erattathodi Shankara Tharakan, a Congressman, donated five cents of land for the library.

Now named after CPM leader Malappuram Krishnankutty, the library was inaugurated in 1960 by district board member P T Bhaskara Panicker. Krishnankutty was the library’s first secretary.” The library was later brought under Grandhasala Sangham and then under District Library Council which in 1995 decided that its affairs should be handled by a local committee, mostly comprising CPM members. That’s when the issues began.

“In 1995, Tharakan’s son Erattathodi Vijayan objected to the formation of the local committee and demanded that the library council run the library. However, the council informed the court that it does not manage libraries directly. The petition was dismissed,” said Sasidharan, who is also the chairman of the library protection committee.

Court verdict on library enforced after a decade

In 1998, Vijayan approached the court again and submitted that he owned the land, on which the library stood, as per his father’s will. He got a favourable verdict in 2013. However, it was not enforced due to lack of proper communication.

After nearly a decade, the library council acted on the verdict last week, removing the books and other items kept in the library and placing them outside. An officer (ameen) locked the library and left. However, the library protection committee broke into the building in the evening and placed some almirahs and books inside. Some of the remaining books were sent to a nearby school and the rest were taken away by the committee members, said Sasidharan.

Vijayan alleged that the implementation of the court order was delayed deliberately citing rain. “The library council secretary had given in writing that he had received the removed books and other items. However, a group of people and DYFI workers led by Sasidharan and CPM local secretary Prakashan broke into the library,” he said, alleging that though the police were alerted, they did not act as the intruders belonged to the ruling party.

P Swaminathan, who contested the 2011 assembly elections from Kongad on a Congress ticket, summed it up best. “Erattathodi Shankara Tharakan was a Congressman. Vijayan is a former Congress member of Vellinezhi panchayat. How can their land be used to put up a board in the name of Malappuram Krishnankutty, a CPM leader?” he asked.

PALAKKAD: Politics over who would handle a library’s affairs has hit reading enthusiasts of Palakkad’s Thiruvazhiyode hard. The Malappuram Krishnankutty Memorial Public Library in Thiruvazhiyode has been at the centre of litigations since 1995 and has been lying locked since last week. At first, the issue was over who would handle its affairs. Then, it was over the ownership of its land. All of this, say those in the know, stems from the political affiliation of the people involved. Thiruvazhiyode Sasidharan, the CPM area committee member, said, “In 1958-59, freedom fighter Erattathodi Shankara Tharakan, a Congressman, donated five cents of land for the library. Now named after CPM leader Malappuram Krishnankutty, the library was inaugurated in 1960 by district board member P T Bhaskara Panicker. Krishnankutty was the library’s first secretary.” The library was later brought under Grandhasala Sangham and then under District Library Council which in 1995 decided that its affairs should be handled by a local committee, mostly comprising CPM members. That’s when the issues began. “In 1995, Tharakan’s son Erattathodi Vijayan objected to the formation of the local committee and demanded that the library council run the library. However, the council informed the court that it does not manage libraries directly. The petition was dismissed,” said Sasidharan, who is also the chairman of the library protection committee. Court verdict on library enforced after a decade In 1998, Vijayan approached the court again and submitted that he owned the land, on which the library stood, as per his father’s will. He got a favourable verdict in 2013. However, it was not enforced due to lack of proper communication. After nearly a decade, the library council acted on the verdict last week, removing the books and other items kept in the library and placing them outside. An officer (ameen) locked the library and left. However, the library protection committee broke into the building in the evening and placed some almirahs and books inside. Some of the remaining books were sent to a nearby school and the rest were taken away by the committee members, said Sasidharan. Vijayan alleged that the implementation of the court order was delayed deliberately citing rain. “The library council secretary had given in writing that he had received the removed books and other items. However, a group of people and DYFI workers led by Sasidharan and CPM local secretary Prakashan broke into the library,” he said, alleging that though the police were alerted, they did not act as the intruders belonged to the ruling party. P Swaminathan, who contested the 2011 assembly elections from Kongad on a Congress ticket, summed it up best. “Erattathodi Shankara Tharakan was a Congressman. Vijayan is a former Congress member of Vellinezhi panchayat. How can their land be used to put up a board in the name of Malappuram Krishnankutty, a CPM leader?” he asked.