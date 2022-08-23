Home States Kerala

Won big lottery prize? Submit ticket, pocket money within three days

Lottery winners will now get their prizes within three days of submission of the winning ticket and the documents required.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lottery winners will now get their prizes within three days of submission of the winning ticket and the documents required. Speeding up the procedure will help boost sales and customer confidence, according to the state lotteries department. The new system came into effect on Monday, with the beneficiaries being those winning Rs 1 lakh and above.

Such winners are required to submit tickets at the Lotteries Directorate. Starting Monday evening, counterfoils of winning tickets are brought from the printing press at Ernakulam to the Lotteries Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day of the draw. Matching of the ticket and the counterfoil is done to verify the genuineness of a prize claim, a source said.

“Even before the new system, the department used to credit the amount within a week or so. But there were many cases of delay as the winners failed to produce related documents in time. Aadhaar, PAN and bank account are mandatory,” said the source.

Also, the prize distribution will be put on hold if there are legal issues. “That happens when there is a dispute over ownership, especially when a ticket is purchased jointly by two or more persons. In such cases, the prize will be distributed as per the direction of the court,” the source said.      

The amount is credited to the winner’s account after deducting the 12% agent’s commission and an income tax payment of 30% on the remaining amount. The ticket can be submitted by the winner in person or through nationalised or scheduled banks or the Kerala Bank. Winners of all prizes should surrender the tickets within 30 days.

Income tax of 30% is deducted on all prizes above Rs 10,000. Thus, a person winning Rs 1 lakh will have a net earning of Rs 61,600. Tickets of prizes less than Rs 1 lakh are to be submitted to the District Lottery Office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lottery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp