CPI, CPM mouthpieces slam Kerala Guv Khan

Published: 24th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As CPM and CPI have decided to take on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the mouthpieces of both the parties also hardened their stance against the governor. An editorial published in CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ on Tuesday said the governor’s words and action had stooped to the lowest level. A day ago, CPI mouthpiece ‘Janayugom’ also published an editorial accusing the governor of waging a war against his shadow and thus demeaning the high office he has been holding.

“The governor who has been holding the post of Chancellor of Universities, by virtue of legislations passed by the Kerala assembly, has termed the vice-chancellor of a university as ‘criminal’. The reason for calling Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran a ‘criminal’ was the protest that happened at the Indian History Congress venue in Kannur University in 2019. What actually happened there was renowned historian Irfan Habib stood up and registered his protest while the governor was speaking in support of the controversial citizenship amendment act,” said the editorial.

The ‘Deshabhimani’ also accused the governor of creating a series of hurdles in the process of legislation and thus creating inconvenience to the state government. “He took extraordinary steps such as inordinately delaying bills and ordinances and raising objection to policy address to the assembly. At last, he denied nod to repromulgate 11 ordinances, forcing the government to convene assembly earlier,” said the editorial.

The governor also didn’t shy away from unnecessarily and unreasonably interfering with the appointments in universities, it alleged. Janayugom’s editorial alleged that the governor was waging a shadow war against Kerala and Kannur universities.

