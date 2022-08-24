Guv Khan adamant, says won’t sign Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day before the government tables the bill aimed at curtailing his powers in the selection of vice-chancellors, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said he won’t sign any legislation that went against the Constitution or eroded the autonomy of universities.

“The government is free to do what it wants. However, a bill becomes law only after the governor signs it,” he told reporters in New Delhi, referring to the government’s move to introduce The University Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022 in the assembly on Wednesday.

The bill proposes increasing the number of members in the VC selection committee from three to five, reportedly to enable selection of candidates close to the ruling dispensation. Khan said the Supreme Court had made it clear to all universities and state governments that UGC guidelines and regulations should be implemented. Contending that the provisions in the proposed bill went against UGC regulations, Khan said he will not give assent to a bill that paves way for government interference in universities.

Irfan Habib a goonda: Khan

The governor reiterated his allegation that Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran was part of a conspiracy to carry out an attack against him during the History Congress event at the varsity in 2019. He also called Left-leaning historian Irfan Habib, 91, who allegedly led the protests against him at the venue, a ‘goonda’. Taking a swipe at the government, the governor said the attack against him occurred in a state where people are arrested over Facebook posts or for wearing black shirts.

Exhorting reporters to watch video clips of the incident, Khan said he had not reported it to the police, but referred to it only to expose the ‘criminal mindset’ of the VC.

“This man (Ravindran) has no compunction in violating the law. He calls people who lack teaching experience for interviews,” Khan said, referring to the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of CM’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as associate professor in Kannur University.

