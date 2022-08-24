Happy that we looked after her well: Kerala family responds after 'all smiles' funeral pic goes viral

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Days after a photograph of an extended family — most of them sporting smiles — posing beside a coffin went viral on social media, a family member has come up with an explanation and requested social media users to stop trolling them.

“The photo was taken ahead of the funeral of our senior family member Mariamma, 95, of Mallappally. She was the wife of the late priest P O Varghese. She had been bedridden for a year and has nine children. All of them had looked after her well till her demise,” said Dr Oommen P Ninan.

“She died on Wednesday. On Thursday, her body was brought from mortuary at 4pm. After the visitors left, there were only family members of four generations. All of us attended prayers for her and shared our memories and the efforts she had made for our family. We were happy that we could serve her well. This photo was clicked in such a mood at 4am on Friday. It was a private picture and we don’t know how it leaked,” he said.

