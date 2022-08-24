Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to take away power to probe political leaders

In a major development in the Lok Ayukta amendment bill that was tabled in the House on Tuesday, the government decided to further clip the wings of the anti-coruption body.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the Lok Ayukta amendment bill that was tabled in the House on Tuesday, the government decided to further clip the wings of the anti-coruption body. As per the new amendment moved by the state government at the subject committee that met in the evening, the Lok Ayukta would not have the power to probe into allegations against political party leaders.

Currently the Lok Ayukta has the power to conduct investigations against the state chief or state leaders of political parties. The new amendment proposes to take away the quasi-judicial body’s power to probe charges against political leaders too. It has been pointed out that the new decision will further weaken the Lok Ayukta.  As expected, the government brought in the amendments, as proposed by the CPI during the bilateral meeting with the CPM.

The amendments proposed by the CPI were incorporated as official amendments in the draft bill. As per the amendment, the governor has been completely excluded as the competent authority to accept or reject the bill. As per the bill presented in the House, the governor or the chief minister or the state government will now be the competent authority.

Instead of the governor, the Legislative Assembly will be the competent authority to take a call on verdicts related to the CM. Similarly, CM will be the authority in the case of ministers and Speaker will be the authority in the case of legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp