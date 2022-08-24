Kerala govt to take away power to probe political leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the Lok Ayukta amendment bill that was tabled in the House on Tuesday, the government decided to further clip the wings of the anti-coruption body. As per the new amendment moved by the state government at the subject committee that met in the evening, the Lok Ayukta would not have the power to probe into allegations against political party leaders.

Currently the Lok Ayukta has the power to conduct investigations against the state chief or state leaders of political parties. The new amendment proposes to take away the quasi-judicial body’s power to probe charges against political leaders too. It has been pointed out that the new decision will further weaken the Lok Ayukta. As expected, the government brought in the amendments, as proposed by the CPI during the bilateral meeting with the CPM.

The amendments proposed by the CPI were incorporated as official amendments in the draft bill. As per the amendment, the governor has been completely excluded as the competent authority to accept or reject the bill. As per the bill presented in the House, the governor or the chief minister or the state government will now be the competent authority.

Instead of the governor, the Legislative Assembly will be the competent authority to take a call on verdicts related to the CM. Similarly, CM will be the authority in the case of ministers and Speaker will be the authority in the case of legislators.

