Kerala varsity ‘hid’ UITs during NAAC accreditation process, says plaint to Guv

KOCHI: A glaring suppression of fact regarding the functioning of the University Institute of Technology (UIT), a chain of undergraduate colleges run directly by the University of Kerala, has come to light after a public interest litigation (PIL) came up at the Kerala High Court recently.

Hearing the PIL on inadequate and insufficient infrastructure facilities in UITs last month, the HC observed that it has taken note of the submission that UITs are not affiliated colleges but Outreach Centres established by the university in collaboration with local self-governments, to cater to the higher education needs of students in rural areas. Further, it stated that a letter by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on June 15 directed the varsity to take measures to make adequate infrastructure for smooth functioning and ensuring quality in these institutes.

But, a Kollam native, who has a bitter experience with UIT, has alleged that Kerala university suppressed the very existence of these institutes during the recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) accreditation process, after which the varsity was awarded ‘A++’ grade.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the university, Prasanth Ramesh said the University of Kerala, headed by its vice-chancellor, deliberately hid from NAAC the “existence of UITs which it claimed in the High Court as its own sub-centres”.

Prasanth had enrolled in a BBA course at UIT in Neyyattinkara in 1998, but dropped out of the institute to complete the course in another varsity “due to the lack of infrastructure facilities and low quality of teaching at UIT”.

According to the complaint, there are 34 UITs under the University of Kerala and most of them are functioning from rented buildings, without even having mandatory facilities like libraries, laboratories and computer labs. It also alleged that UITs do not comply with some of the basic norms prescribed by UGC, including the mandatory requirement of two acres of land in metropolitan cities and five acres in other areas.

“If UITs were the university’s sub-centres, the varsity was supposed to bring them to the notice of NAAC during the accreditation process. But, the authorities did not do this as they were aware of the deplorable condition of the 34 UITs. Had they apprised NAAC about UITs, they would never have got ‘A++’ accreditation, which they are celebrating now,” he alleged in the letter.

“UITs are a case study of the deplorable state of higher education in Kerala. It symbolises political interference, corruption, blatant violation of norms and using education institutions as a means of extending party domination,” it said.

Ramesh had earlier filed a detailed complaint with the UGC on the state of affairs at UITs.During the High Court hearing, Kerala University submitted that a special meeting of its syndicate on June 10 resolved to “take remedial steps for the improvement of overall infrastructure”.The syndicate also decided that if necessary steps are not taken within three months, the local MLA and local self-government authorities will be informed that the institution will be removed from the admission portal of the university from the ensuing admission process. Kerala University officials could not be contacted for comments.

