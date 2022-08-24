Home States Kerala

Kerala varsity ‘hid’ UITs during NAAC accreditation process, says plaint to Guv

Ramesh had earlier filed a detailed complaint with the UGC on the state of affairs at UITs.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: A glaring suppression of fact regarding the functioning of the University Institute of Technology (UIT), a chain of undergraduate colleges run directly by the University of Kerala, has come to light after a public interest litigation (PIL) came up at the Kerala High Court recently.

Hearing the PIL on inadequate and insufficient infrastructure facilities in UITs last month, the HC observed that it has taken note of the submission that UITs are not affiliated colleges but Outreach Centres established by the university in collaboration with local self-governments, to cater to the higher education needs of students in rural areas. Further, it stated that a letter by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on June 15 directed the varsity to take measures to make adequate infrastructure for smooth functioning and ensuring quality in these institutes.

But, a Kollam native, who has a bitter experience with UIT, has alleged that Kerala university suppressed the very existence of these institutes during the recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) accreditation process, after which the varsity was awarded ‘A++’ grade.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the university, Prasanth Ramesh said the University of Kerala, headed by its vice-chancellor, deliberately hid from NAAC the “existence of UITs which it claimed in the High Court as its own sub-centres”.

Prasanth had enrolled in a BBA course at UIT in Neyyattinkara in 1998, but dropped out of the institute to complete the course in another varsity “due to the lack of infrastructure facilities and low quality of teaching at UIT”.

According to the complaint, there are 34 UITs under the University of Kerala and most of them are functioning from rented buildings, without even having mandatory facilities like libraries, laboratories and computer labs. It also alleged that UITs do not comply with some of the basic norms prescribed by UGC, including the mandatory requirement of two acres of land in metropolitan cities and five acres in other areas.

“If UITs were the university’s sub-centres, the varsity was supposed to bring them to the notice of NAAC during the accreditation process. But, the authorities did not do this as they were aware of the deplorable condition of the 34 UITs. Had they apprised NAAC about UITs, they would never have got ‘A++’ accreditation, which they are celebrating now,” he alleged in the letter.

“UITs are a case study of the deplorable state of higher education in Kerala. It symbolises political interference, corruption, blatant violation of norms and using education institutions as a means of extending party domination,” it said.

Ramesh had earlier filed a detailed complaint with the UGC on the state of affairs at UITs.During the High Court hearing, Kerala University submitted that a special meeting of its syndicate on June 10 resolved to “take remedial steps for the improvement of overall infrastructure”.The syndicate also decided that if necessary steps are not taken within three months, the local MLA and local self-government authorities will be informed that the institution will be removed from the admission portal of the university from the ensuing admission process. Kerala University officials could not be contacted for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Kerala Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp