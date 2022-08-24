Lulu group's Yusuffali buys Rs 100 crore luxury helicopter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yusuffali M A, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has become the latest Indian businessman to acquire the luxury helicopter Airbus H 145, pegged to be priced Rs 100 crore.

The billionaire, who runs the Lulu stores and shopping malls in the Gulf countries, Egypt, India and the Far East, touched down in Kochi on Wednesday in the H145 helicopter, a best-selling product in this segment from Airbus. H145 is the best-selling in its segment and there are around 1,500 helicopters in service around the world and has clocked more than six million flight hours.

Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group of companies, who bought an Airbus H 145 helicopter in March this year, was the first Indian to acquire this luxury helicopter.

Airbus’ H145 is the latest member of the German company's four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. "Compact in size, this helicopter’s small footprint and large, flexible cabin make it the aircraft of choice for a variety of civil and military missions," according to its website.

Yusuffali's acquisition of Airbus H145 comes after the helicopter he and his wife were travelling crash-landed into a marshy plot of land in Panangad, Kochi on April 11 last year. The helicopter by Italian manufacturer AgustaWestland's 109SP was in the news recently when it was put up for sale.

H145 can accommodate one or two pilots and up to eight passengers in the standard configuration, and one or two pilots and up to 10 passengers in a higher-density configuration.

A wide range of rapidly- and easily-interchangeable optional equipment – such as emergency floats, rescue hoist, searchlight, and cargo hook – is available for the H145. Together with its inherently versatile cabin layout, this multi-purpose rotorcraft is tailored for emergency medical services and law enforcement duties, along with aerial work and passenger transport, including private and business aviation as well as offshore operations.

KOCHI: Yusuffali M A, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has become the latest Indian businessman to acquire the luxury helicopter Airbus H 145, pegged to be priced Rs 100 crore. The billionaire, who runs the Lulu stores and shopping malls in the Gulf countries, Egypt, India and the Far East, touched down in Kochi on Wednesday in the H145 helicopter, a best-selling product in this segment from Airbus. H145 is the best-selling in its segment and there are around 1,500 helicopters in service around the world and has clocked more than six million flight hours. Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group of companies, who bought an Airbus H 145 helicopter in March this year, was the first Indian to acquire this luxury helicopter. Airbus’ H145 is the latest member of the German company's four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. "Compact in size, this helicopter’s small footprint and large, flexible cabin make it the aircraft of choice for a variety of civil and military missions," according to its website. Yusuffali's acquisition of Airbus H145 comes after the helicopter he and his wife were travelling crash-landed into a marshy plot of land in Panangad, Kochi on April 11 last year. The helicopter by Italian manufacturer AgustaWestland's 109SP was in the news recently when it was put up for sale. H145 can accommodate one or two pilots and up to eight passengers in the standard configuration, and one or two pilots and up to 10 passengers in a higher-density configuration. A wide range of rapidly- and easily-interchangeable optional equipment – such as emergency floats, rescue hoist, searchlight, and cargo hook – is available for the H145. Together with its inherently versatile cabin layout, this multi-purpose rotorcraft is tailored for emergency medical services and law enforcement duties, along with aerial work and passenger transport, including private and business aviation as well as offshore operations.