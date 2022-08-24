Madhu lynching case: Witness protection cell formed in Attappadi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed a witness protection cell to ensure the safety of witnesses in the Attappadi Madhu lynching case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Tuesday.

The government has not shown apathy in the investigation into the lynching case. It is taking all steps to protect the witnesses, the chief minister said. The Palakkad district judge, district police chief, and public prosecutor are members of the committee.

The committee met on June 16 and took necessary steps to enable the witnesses to testify without fear, he said. The chief minister said that the government had taken steps to cancel the bail of the suspects in the case after reports that they threatened and influenced witnesses.

