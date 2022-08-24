Home States Kerala

Madhu lynching case: Witness protection cell formed in Attappadi

The committee met on June 16 and took necessary steps to enable the witnesses to testify without fear, he said.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala tribal man Madhu who was treated in an inhuman manner

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed a witness protection cell to ensure the safety of witnesses in the Attappadi Madhu lynching case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Tuesday.

The government has not shown apathy in the investigation into the lynching case. It is taking all steps to protect the witnesses, the chief minister said. The Palakkad district judge, district police chief, and public prosecutor are members of the committee.

The committee met on June 16 and took necessary steps to enable the witnesses to testify without fear, he said. The chief minister said that the government had taken steps to cancel the bail of the suspects in the case after reports that they threatened and influenced witnesses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attappadi Madhu lynching case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp