Thrissur: Wild jumbo falls in septic tank, succumbs

A male wild elephant which strayed into a farmland abutting the forest met with a tragic end as it fell facedown into an abandoned septic tank at Vellikulangara in Thrissur district on Monday night.

The wild elephant that died after falling into a septic tank at Vellikulangara in Thrissur on Monday night

THRISSUR: A male wild elephant which strayed into a farmland abutting the forest met with a tragic end as it fell facedown into an abandoned septic tank at Vellikulangara in Thrissur district on Monday night. The tuskless elephant known as ‘mozha’ or ‘makhana’ was aged between 25 and 30 years. The carcass was taken out using a crane by afternoon and buried in the forest after postmortem. Though there was no water in the septic tank, the elephant could not escape as its front legs and head were caught in the pit. The local residents found the elephant on Tuesday morning and alerted the forest department.

“The elephant while roaming around the farmland stepped on the concrete slab used to cover the pit. The slab broke and the elephant fell into the pit facedown. The elephant is a ‘mozha’ and used to stray into the village frequently. We had included the elephant in the red list after it killed two persons in the past.

It is the same elephant that trampled to death Sainudeen, a rubber tapping worker, at Palappilly on August 30, 2021. Though two rubber tappers were killed on the same day, the other person, Kundayi Peethambaran, was killed by a tusker,” said Vellikulangara forest range officer Jobin Joseph.

The farmland is located just 50 m away from the forest border and the area is frequented by elephant herds. A herd of three elephants has been roaming around the village for the past few days, but the one that fell in the septic tank is a rogue elephant, said a local resident.

The owner of the farmland had shifted to Amballur a few years ago and nobody was staying at the house. The owner of the farmland is Johnson Panjikkaran, said Jobin Joseph. The forest department officials plugged the septic tank after taking the carcass out. Chalakudy DFO Sambudha Majumdar also visited the spot.

