Home States Kerala

KMRL entrusted with Light Metro construction

The DPR should be prepared in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to entrust the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd with the construction of the Light Metro/Metro Light projects, and the construction of three flyovers to be implemented by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The Kochi Metro will be entrusted with the task of preparing a new detailed project report for the Light Metro projects. The DPR should be prepared in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

The cabinet decided to amend the orders pertaining to guidelines and norms for giving exemption from land ceiling limit under The Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963. All proceedings related to applications for exemption will be processed online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Light Metro Kochi Metro
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp