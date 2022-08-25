KMRL entrusted with Light Metro construction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to entrust the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd with the construction of the Light Metro/Metro Light projects, and the construction of three flyovers to be implemented by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The Kochi Metro will be entrusted with the task of preparing a new detailed project report for the Light Metro projects. The DPR should be prepared in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

The cabinet decided to amend the orders pertaining to guidelines and norms for giving exemption from land ceiling limit under The Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963. All proceedings related to applications for exemption will be processed online.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to entrust the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd with the construction of the Light Metro/Metro Light projects, and the construction of three flyovers to be implemented by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The Kochi Metro will be entrusted with the task of preparing a new detailed project report for the Light Metro projects. The DPR should be prepared in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Government. The cabinet decided to amend the orders pertaining to guidelines and norms for giving exemption from land ceiling limit under The Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963. All proceedings related to applications for exemption will be processed online.