Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam project: Stand-off continues as second round of talks fails to break ice

Govt tells agitators that port work would not be stopped | Protest will continue, says Church

Published: 25th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Women from coastal areas gather outside a tent erected in front of the Vizhinjam port gate. The protest was led by laity from Kannamthura, Kochuthoppu and Valiyathoppu on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second round of talks between state government and representatives of Vizhinjam protestors failed to reach a consensus. The government conveyed to the protesters that the port work would not be stopped. The church representatives responded that the protest will continue. They  expressed hope that there would be talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, and district collector Geromic George attended the meeting on behalf of the government. The 10-member church delegation was led by Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, Eugine H Pereira, and convenor of the protest, Theodacious D’Cruz.

The church representatives expressed displeasure over the comments made by the chief minister who alleged that the protest was orchestrated by outsiders, in the assembly on Tuesday. The transport minister tried to pacify the church leaders saying that the statements made by the chief minister were not deliberate. The protestors on Wednesday breached the police barricade in front of the port site at Mullur and hoisted the flag of the church, as a repeat of the protest on Tuesday.

The protest was led by laity from Kannamthura, Kochuthoppu and Valiyathoppu. The protestors took objection to police trying to note down the vehicle numbers at the protest site. The protest will be entering the tenth day on Thursday.

The protestors had demanded the government to stop port construction and study its ecological impact by involving coastal people, provide fair compensation and rehabilitation for loss of property and houses, compensation for fishermen who lost work days due to adverse weather warnings, ensuring smooth navigation at Muthalapozhi harbour, provide subsidised kerosene as done in Tamil Nadu, rent-free accommodation for people who lost houses, and rehabilitation of families affected by sea erosion.

The government has agreed on rehabilitating the coastal communities affected by sea erosion. A cabinet sub-committee that met on Monday decided to allocate 10 acres of land at Muttathara near the coast for rehabilitation. There will be a separate meeting to discuss rehabilitation on August 27.

The representatives of the church held discussions with the transport minister and fisheries minister in the first round of talks held on August 19. But they decided to continue the stir as the government did not offer any concrete solutions to their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam project
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp