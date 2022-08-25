Woman poisons mother to death to get property in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police on Thursday recorded the arrest of a woman who allegedly killed her mother by poisoning to get the ownership rights of her mother's property in Kerala's Kunnamkulam, Thrissur.

The 60-year-old Rugmini, wife of Chandran, a native of Kizhoor in Kunnamkulam died on Tuesday night while under treatment in a private hospital. She was admitted to the hospital stating that she had age-related health issues. After suspecting the reasons for the elderly woman's deteriorating health, the hospital authorities informed the police.

Police intimated Indulekha, Rugmini's first daughter, and other family members about their suspicion. While a probe into the incident was progressing, Rugmini breathed her last.

The post-mortem report indicated the presence of poison in Rugmini's body. In his statement, Rugmini's husband came out against his daughter Indulekha alleging that she had tried to kill him too by dissolving poison in the tea. Upon questioning, it was found out that Indulekha had about Rs 8 lakh debt and quarrelled with her parents, demanding that they transfer the property in her name.

