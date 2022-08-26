Home States Kerala

Kerala govt can table any bill, but I’ll see it’s not anti-Constitution: Guv Khan

Khan says he would not allow VCs to be used for making nepotistic appointments

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and 75th year of Indian independence at Bharat Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over developments in the Kannur University, said the latter had every right to pass any bill but it was his responsibility to ensure that it is not against the Constitution.

The governor reiterated that he will not sign the bills without examining the Constitutional rights. On Wednesday, the LDF government tabled the University Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022,  which aims to curtail his power in the selection of vice-chancellors. Khan said he would not allow VCs to be used for making nepotistic appointments in universities.

Khan also revealed that Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran was reappointed since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought it.  He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and 75th year of Indian independence at the Bharat Bhavan on Thursday.

The CPM leaders, who have been maintaining that it was the governor who had reappointed the vice-chancellor, said on Thursday that it happened due to the chief minister’s intervention.

He, however, took potshots at the Kannur varsity vice-chancellor yet again citing that he did not have the basic courtesy to say that it was he who had invited him to attend the Indian History Congress held there in 2019. Khan had earlier termed the vice-chancellor a criminal who, according to him, had hatched a conspiracy to physically attack him coinciding with the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitations in December that year.

