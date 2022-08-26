Kerala MVD’s short for students goes viral

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yathraku Mumbe, a short film by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) detailing the precautions students have to take while travelling in a school bus, has become a hit. Perumbavoor joint RTO N K Deepu created the video based on an incident in which a seven-year-old was thrown off of a moving school bus through its emergency exit at Pallikkara. The short was released via the Facebook pages of the MVD and Ernakulam district collector.

Preliminary investigation had found the child opened the emergency door and fell on the road. The movie focuses mainly on how accidents can be prevented by educating the students and the authorities concerned. The short film also provides a checklist to the bus operators.

