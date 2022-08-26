Home States Kerala

Re-postmortem conducted on Densy Antony’s mortal remains

The forensic team led by police surgeon Dr Unmesh conducted the re-postmortem. Samples of organ parts were taken for tests.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of traditional healer Shaba Shareef on Thursday completed the re-postmortem procedures on the mortal remains of Densy Antony, who was found dead inside a flat in UAE in 2020.

A team of officers, led by Nilambur DySP, arrived at the St Joseph’s Church cemetery in North Chalakudy in the morning and took out the mortal remains in the presence of Densy’s family members and the church authorities.

The forensic team led by police surgeon Dr Unmesh conducted the re-postmortem. Samples of organ parts were taken for tests. It was the revelation made by the arrested quotation team members that the main accused in the case, Ashraf, was behind the twin murder of Densy and her boss Harris, which led to the re-postmortem.  

Densy Antony and her manager Harris were found dead on March 5, 2020, in the same flat. UAE police told Densy’s family that she died in an accident but later said that she would have been killed by Harris, who then committed suicide. Though it has been two years since the cremation, police are confident that the re-postmortem would give clarity to Shaba’s murder.

