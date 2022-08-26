Talks in KSRTC to be held in CM’s presence

Home States Kerala

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the next level of talks with trade union leaders in KSRTC will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the next level of talks with trade union leaders in KSRTC will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Previous talks failed to reach a consensus as both management and trade union leaders differed on implementing a 12-hour single duty system as part of the ongoing reforms.

“The single duty system shall be implemented by taking the employees into confidence. Such reforms are required for the survival of the corporation. The trade unions shall cooperate with it,” the minister said.
He said the issues would be settled amicably. Earlier, the High Court had directed the KSRTC to distribute the salary dues and festival allowance on or before September 1.

The corporation informed the court that it would need the government’s help to find `103 crore required to pay the salary dues as well as the bonus.The trade unions, including the CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association, came out against the management and the minister for their pressure tactics to comply with the 12-hour single duty system.

They demanded the government find out the reasons for delaying the salary. However, the minister clarified that the suggested reforms were to increase the revenue and address the problems of the KSRTC.

