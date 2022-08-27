Home States Kerala

CPM's Thiruvananthapuram district committee office attacked by unidentified assailants

The assailants arrived on three motorcycles and pelted stones at the office and the car of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, which was parked in front of the office.

Published: 27th August 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two months after the attack on the AKG centre, the CPM state headquarters, the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee office has also been attacked by unidentified assailants who came on motorcycles in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident took place at around 2 am despite two policemen being on duty at the office as part of security. 

The assailants arrived on three motorcycles and pelted stones at the office and the car of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, which was parked in front of the office. The windshield of the car was damaged. The Thampanoor police have registered a case and collected CCTV footage. The police strongly suspect the incident might be the retaliation of the ABVP following the clash reported between CPM and ABVP at Vanchiyoor on Friday.

According to police, there were six people on three motorcycles who threw stones at the office. Apart from Anavoor Nagappan's car, another vehicle parked in front of the office was also damaged. Anavoor Nagappan was present in the office during the incident. He alleged that RSS activists were behind the incident. The police said though the two police officers tried to catch one of the culprits, their efforts went in vain.

CM condemns attack

Chief Minister Pinaary Vijayan visited the spot and condemned the incident. A strong public opinion should be raised against the moves to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere by attacking party offices and workers. He said the police have been instructed to nab the culprits and bring them to justice. The Chief Minister appealed to the entire population not to indulge in provocations.

Meanwhile, the  police have beefed up security in and around Vanchiyoor after the alleged manhandling of CPM corporation councillor Gayathri Babu and the attack on the ABVP state committee office on Friday evening.

The Vanchiyoor police said they have received complaints from both the outfits. The CPM leaders alleged that the councillor was manhandled by the RSS workers near Vanchiyoor during a procession organised by the LDF. During the procession, ABVP workers approached the councillor and demanded to repair the roads in the locality, which were in a dilapidated condition, the sources said. Tension erupted during this, and the CPM leaders claimed the councillor was manhandled during the melee. A few ABVP workers were detained by Vanchiyoor police after the incident.

The ABVP leaders, meanwhile, alleged that their office came under attack by the CPM workers after this incident.

