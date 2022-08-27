Guv Khan refuses to meet CM’s staffer, says won’t see ministers’ aides anymore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked by LDF ministers’ practice of sending personal staffers to the Raj Bhavan on their behalf, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday denied the request of a senior personal staff member of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for an appointment.

“There was a call from the Chief Minister’s Office in the morning. I said no personal staff will be allowed to meet me on behalf of the CM or any minister. They will not be allowed beyond the waiting room. The ministers have to come here. If they feel they are incapable of explaining things to me, they can send the chief secretary,” Khan told team TNIE during an interaction as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series. “If they want to meet me for their own thing, they are welcome; I will offer them tea,” he said.

Alleging that personal staff members, who are appointed by the party, were calling the shots in ministers’ offices, Khan said the latter should brief him on the files directly. “This government doesn’t follow its Constitutional requirement to brief the governor regularly, despite my reminders. Now, I am making it clear that I will not sign any paper if I have queries. I won’t accept them sending files. Ministers should bring the files,” he said.

Khan’s principal secretary had written to Chief Secretary V P Joy on Wednesday, informing him of the Raj Bhavan’s decision. The letter said ministers can bring the department secretaries to the meetings.

(Full interview with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be published on Sunday)

