Home States Kerala

Guv Khan refuses to meet CM’s staffer, says won’t see ministers’ aides anymore

I said no personal staff will be allowed to meet me on behalf of the CM or any minister.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked by LDF ministers’ practice of sending personal staffers to the Raj Bhavan on their behalf, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday denied the request of a senior personal staff member of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for an appointment.

“There was a call from the Chief Minister’s Office in the morning. I said no personal staff will be allowed to meet me on behalf of the CM or any minister. They will not be allowed beyond the waiting room. The ministers have to come here. If they feel they are incapable of explaining things to me, they can send the chief secretary,” Khan told team TNIE during an interaction as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series. “If they want to meet me for their own thing, they are welcome; I will offer them tea,” he said.

Alleging that personal staff members, who are appointed by the party, were calling the shots in ministers’ offices, Khan said the latter should brief him on the files directly.  “This government doesn’t follow its Constitutional requirement to brief the governor regularly, despite my reminders. Now, I am making it clear that I will not sign any paper if I have queries. I won’t accept them sending files. Ministers should bring the files,” he said.

Khan’s principal secretary had written to Chief Secretary V P Joy on Wednesday, informing him of the Raj Bhavan’s decision. The letter said ministers can bring the department secretaries to the meetings.
(Full interview with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be published on Sunday)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp