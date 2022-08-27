Home States Kerala

Kerala man hits, kills mother with gas cylinder

He is likely to be taken to the crime scene on Saturday.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Days after a 40-year-old woman killed her mother by mixing poison in tea in Kunnamkulam, another case of matricide has come to light in the district. On Friday, Vishnu, a 24-year-old Kodaly native, surrendered before the Vellikkulangara police after killing his mother. He confessed to hitting his mother with a gas cylinder following an altercation over financial issues.

Vishnu alleged that his mother spent all the money that the family had after selling a property before moving to the present house. The police filed a case of unnatural death. Vishnu’s arrest will be recorded only after evidence collection.

He is likely to be taken to the crime scene on Saturday. The police said Vishnu seemed to be mentally stable and didn’t have any history of crime in the primary analysis. In his confession statement, Vishnu said that only he and his mother were present at the house when the murder took place, while his father Chathunni, a daily wage worker, was out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Kerala
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp