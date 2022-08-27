Kerala man hits, kills mother with gas cylinder

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Days after a 40-year-old woman killed her mother by mixing poison in tea in Kunnamkulam, another case of matricide has come to light in the district. On Friday, Vishnu, a 24-year-old Kodaly native, surrendered before the Vellikkulangara police after killing his mother. He confessed to hitting his mother with a gas cylinder following an altercation over financial issues.

Vishnu alleged that his mother spent all the money that the family had after selling a property before moving to the present house. The police filed a case of unnatural death. Vishnu’s arrest will be recorded only after evidence collection.

He is likely to be taken to the crime scene on Saturday. The police said Vishnu seemed to be mentally stable and didn’t have any history of crime in the primary analysis. In his confession statement, Vishnu said that only he and his mother were present at the house when the murder took place, while his father Chathunni, a daily wage worker, was out.

