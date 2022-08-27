Home States Kerala

Urgent leadership meets of CPM from Sunday

The party state secretariat and the state committee will meet in the presence of general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior leader Prakash Karat.  

Published: 27th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will urgently convene two-day leadership meets of the party on Sunday and Monday. The meets attain significance in the wake of the open tussle between the LDF government and governor Arif Mohammed Khan reaching a flashpoint. The party state secretariat and the state committee will meet in the presence of general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior leader Prakash Karat.  

As CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is not keeping well, speculations are rife that the party may consider handing over the charge to another leader.  The state leadership has already entrusted a slew of secretariat members — non-ministers — to focus more on the state capital for the time being, so that the party secretary will not be burdened.

To be held in the presence of party central leaders, the state committee is expected to discuss the possibilities before the party and the subsequent course of action. There is the possibility of handing over the secretary’s charge to another senior leader so that Kodiyeri can completely focus on his health.

In view of the governor targeting the state government over appointments to universities, especially regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors, the CPM leadership has decided to take on him. It’s in this backdrop that the government brought in two major legislations -- both of which have provisions to curtail the powers of the governor.

